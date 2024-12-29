CM Maryam launches Livestock Card for rural women

LAHORE (Dunay News) - The Punjab government has launched Livestock Card, a Rs2 billion package for rural women.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has opened doors to dignified employment for Punjab's rural women.

A record Rs2 billion package has been prepared to empower 11,000 rural women across 12 districts for economic independence.

Under the said initiative, cows and buffaloes will be provided free of cost to the rural women so that they could raise them and earn decent income for their families.

She launched the Livestock Project for rural women in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan. Free cows and buffaloes will also be provided to women in villages of Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpura and Kot Addu.

The CM said, ”Destitute women of villages will be able to earn dignified employment by raising cows and buffaloes.” She added,”80,000 cattle farmers of Punjab will be able to get interest-free loans worth Rs 27,000 per animal on easy instalments."

She said that they would be able to buy mineral mixture and silage from registered dealers by using Livestock Cards. She highlighted, “Four lakh animals will be ready for meat export under the Project.”

