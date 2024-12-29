What are key points of Societies Registration Act 2024

Published On: Sun, 29 Dec 2024 18:01:52 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – As President Asif Ali Zardari has signed the Societies Registration Act 2024 into law, Dunya News has enlisted the major points of the bill.

According to the Societies Registration Act Bill, madrassahs established before the enactment of the bill must be registered within six months, while those established after the bill must be registered within one year.

According to the text of the bill, madrassahs having more than one campus would require only one registration. Every religious madrassah would submit an annual report of its activities to the registrar.

According to the bill, every madrassah would get its accounts audited and submit the audit report to the Registrar. No madrassah would publish or teach material based on extremism or religious hatred.