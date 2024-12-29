Jamaat-e-Islami to hold Gaza Million March in Islamabad today

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman will address the gathering at 4 PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan will hold Gaza Million March in Islamabad today (Sunday).

According to the party’s Information Secretary, Qaiser Sharif, preparations for the march have been finalised.

Women and children will also participate in the event, which will be led by Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan’s Chief, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman will address the gathering at 4 PM and announce the future course of action.

Qaiser Sharif stated that the Pakistani nation stood in solidarity with the people of Gaza during their hardships and struggles.