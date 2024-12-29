At least 28 dead in South Korea plane crash

The plane was carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants

(Web Desk) - An aircraft carrying 181 people has crashed at an airport in South Korea, killing at least 28 people, the Yonhap news agency reports.

The aircraft drove off a runway and crashed into a wall at Muan International Airport in the south west of the country, the South Korean news agency reports.

The Jeju Air plane, which was carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants, was reportedly flying back from Thailand and the accident took place while it was landing.

One person has been found alive as the rescue mission continues, according to Yonhap.

According to the local news outlet, the accident occurred at 9.07am when the Jeju Air flight was landing in South Jeolla Province, about 280 kilometres from the Seoul.

Authorities and emergency services are on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

Footage of the crash shows the plane appearing to skid across the tarmac without its landing gear engaged and unable to stop before it rams into a wall, exploding on impact.