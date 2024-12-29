Govt decides to expand federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has decided to expand federal cabinet by inducting three ministers and an adviser, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

According to sources, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Talal Chaudhry and Hanif Abbasi will made ministers, whereas it is expected that Dr Tauqeer Shah will be appointed as an adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources told Dunya News that it was expected that the minsters and the adviser will take oath on Monday.

