News about Afghan forces attack in Kurram area rejected as baseless

Interim Afghan Government spreading fake news

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –News about the attack of Afghan forces on Pakistani security forces in Kurram area has been refuted as baseless and fake.

Afghan Interim Government (IAG) is spreading fake news that Afghan forces attacked Pakistan forces in Kurram area.

It is a fact that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists and Afghan forces opened unprovoked fire across the border on December 28.

Pakistani forces as usual responded to their firing in a befitting manner and inflicted a heavy loss to the enemies of the country.

There are reports that Afghan forces and TTP terrorists suffered heavy loss, whereas four or five Pakistani soldiers suffered injuries.

According to reports, an exchange of fire between IAG forces and TTP terrorists took place, which claimed heavy loss from both sides and they are calling this skirmish a friendly fire.

Reports further said that a helicopter of IAG fell after being hit from the firing of the TTP terrorists.

Despite several requests to Afghan government to stop terrorist from using Afghan soil against Pakistan, Afghan Taliban once again supported the terrorists against Pakistan.

This indicates that Khawarji terrorists enjoy the backing of Afghan forces, and strengthens the notion that both groups are two sides of the coin.