Punjab takes major step in controlling industrial emissions

96% of Lahore's industries have been equipped with emission control systems, claims EPA

LAHORE (Dunya News) - 96% of Lahore's industries have been equipped with emission control systems for the first time in history, following directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

A survey by the Urban Unit revealed that only 43% of industries in Lahore had air-cleaning systems in April 2024. However, due to the efforts of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), this figure surged to 96% by December 2024. The EPA also inspected 2,883 industrial units in Lahore during this period, issuing 860 notices, imposing fines worth Rs 45.6 million, and sealing 225 units for violations.

Senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy against pollution, emphasising the importance of adopting environmentally friendly technologies. She warned that strict action would be taken against violators and highlighted the government's commitment to making Pakistan clean and green.

Public awareness campaigns are underway, and industries are being provided financial assistance to adopt green technologies. Non-compliant units will only reopen after fulfilling environmental standards. The EPA is also being updated and empowered to ensure the effective implementation of laws.

Marriyum Aurangzeb added that collaborative strategies with industrialists and the private sector are in place to curb pollution, with Lahore’s industrial areas under strict monitoring.