Justice will prevail by conviction of May 9 mastermind: Khawaja Asif
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that conviction of May 9 mastermind was imperative to ensure justice.
In a post on social media website X (formerly twitter), Asif declared that the briefing of ISPR DG showed Pakistan’s determination against hate-speech and disinformation.
“In the United States, United Kingdom and France culprits are convicted immediately. So, conviction of May 9 mastermind is also necessary,” he reiterated.
He further said that strong and immediate action was needed for national peace and stability.