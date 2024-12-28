Justice will prevail by conviction of May 9 mastermind: Khawaja Asif

In-focus

Pakistan

Asif declared that the briefing of ISPR DG showed Pakistan’s determination against hate-speech

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that conviction of May 9 mastermind was imperative to ensure justice.

In a post on social media website X (formerly twitter), Asif declared that the briefing of ISPR DG showed Pakistan’s determination against hate-speech and disinformation.

“In the United States, United Kingdom and France culprits are convicted immediately. So, conviction of May 9 mastermind is also necessary,” he reiterated.

He further said that strong and immediate action was needed for national peace and stability. 

