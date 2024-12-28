MWM sit-ins continue in Karachi, Lahore as traffic mess compounds

Pakistan Pakistan MWM sit-ins continue in Karachi, Lahore as traffic mess compounds

The traffic police of Karachi had to divert vehicular traffic to other alternative routes

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 28 Dec 2024 11:19:55 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen’s (MWM) protest over the killings in Parachinar in Karachi and Lahore entered fifth day on Saturday.

In Karachi, people had to face blockade of major thoroughfares, leading to squeezed space for traffic in all seven districts of the city.

A couple of days earlier, the MWM had expanded its protests to almost all of Karachi, with its sit-ins being continued in several parts of the city including the main M.A. Jinnah Road near Numaish and Abul Hasan Ispahani Road near Abbas Town, Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad, University Road near Samama Shopping Centre, main Sharea Faisal near Star Gate, Korangi.

Other affected ares are main National Highway near Malir 15, Shamsuddin Azimi Road in Surjani Town, Shahrah-i-Pakistan near Ancholi, Kamran Chowrangi in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Nawab Siddique Ali Khan Road near Nazimabad No 1 and main National Highway near Steel Town.

The traffic police of Karachi had to divert vehicular traffic to other alternative routes.

Allama Hasan Zafar Naqvi of MWM blamed the government for bringing people’s lives to a halt, adding that the government had also jammed the whole country when the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) workers gathered in Islamabad for their protest.

Speaking at a press conference, the MWM leader lashed out at both the federal and provincial governments saying KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his cabinet are incompetent while the federal government was unable to establish writ of the state in the volatile region.

Besides, sit-ins were also staged in Hyderabad and Sukkur where the MWM workers and supporters, including women and children, gathered in huge number to mourn over the violence in restive Kurram Agency.

