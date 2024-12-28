Govt didn't offer any deal to PTI leadership: Barrister Aqeel

Barrister Aqeel said that it was PTI founder’s own desire to get a deal.

Sat, 28 Dec 2024 03:50:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that the government didn’t offer any deal to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership.

Talking to a private television channel, Barrister Aqeel said that it was PTI founder’s own desire to get a deal. He said that delay in announcing decision of the Toshakhana case is nothing else but a coincidence.

He said that the government is working hard to take the country forward with speedy progress.

He said that there is no foreign pressure on government for holding dialogue with PTI. But, there is a pressure of the people who are fed up to see politics of unrest promoted by PTI in the country, he said.

Replying to a question about judicial reforms and amendment, he said the purpose of the judicial reforms was to provide speedy justice to the people besides removing heavy backlog of the cases from the lower and higher courts.

