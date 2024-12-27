AJK Assembly passes resolution against US sanction on Pakistan

The resolution highlights Pakistan’s pivotal role in regional stability

Fri, 27 Dec 2024 19:54:59 PKT

MUZAFRABAD (Dunya News) – The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution condemning the US sanction on Pakistan, presented by former PM Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

The resolution criticised the US efforts to disrupt regional power balance in favour of India and reaffirmed Pakistan’s missile programme as purely defensive.

Raja Farooq Haider accused the US of being influenced by Indian lobbying.

AJK PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq reiterated unwavering support for Pakistan’s military and emphasised the critical role of missile technology and nuclear programme in national security, urging collective defense against foreign intervention and aggression.

