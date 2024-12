PM to chair cabinet meeting today

Pakistan Pakistan PM to chair cabinet meeting today

The meeting will start at 11am today

Follow on Published On: Fri, 27 Dec 2024 10:33:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet meeting is set to be held today which will be presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting will start at 11am today which will discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.

According to reports, the cabinet will formally approve the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).