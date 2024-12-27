Federal cabinet approves two presidential ordinances

PM Shehbaz chairs meeting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet on Friday approved two presidential ordinances.

In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cabinet approved two presidential ordinances.

Sources report that the Societies Registration Amendment Ordinance, related to madrasa registration, was passed.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the Income Tax Ordinance, which aims to tax banks' additional profits of Rs70 billion.

The meeting also discussed the overall political and economic situation of the country.



