Five convicted in GHQ attack case transferred to Adiala Jail

Military courts sentenced them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Five individuals convicted in the GHQ attack case by military courts have been transferred to Adiala Jail, sources reveled.

The transferred convicts include Muhammad Abdullah, son of Kanwar Ashraf, Hassan Shah (son of Sabir Hassain Shah), Ali Hasnain (son of Khalil- ur - Rehman), and Fahad Khan (son of Shahid Hussain Khan).

According to sources, the military courts recently sentenced them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding them guilty.



