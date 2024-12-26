Imran Khan acknowledges government stabilised economy

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan admitted that the current government has managed to stabilise the country's economy, which was on the brink of collapse.

During his appearance at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan responded to questions from journalists.



When asked if he acknowledged the government's role in economic stabilisation, he affirmed that the economy had been saved from default but noted that no significant development had occurred.

Meanwhile, members of the PTI negotiation committee, including Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Raja Nasir Abbas, arrived at Adiala Jail to meet the former prime minister.