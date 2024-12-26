ATC initiates process to declare Ali Amin Gandapur a fugitive

The ATC has ordered him to appear by January 21, 2025

Published On: Thu, 26 Dec 2024 13:38:26 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has initiated proceedings to declare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur a fugitive in an arson case.

The action was taken due to Gandapur's continuous absence in a case registered at Hassan Abdal police station. The KP Chief Minister faces over 56 cases across Punjab.

The ATC has ordered him to appear by January 21, 2025.

The ATC has warned that failure to appear would result in him being officially declared abscondor.