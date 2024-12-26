Toshakhana-II case adjourned without any progress

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were indicted in the case on December 12

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A special court adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi without any further proceedings.

Special Judge Central Shah Rukh Arjumand heard the case in Adiala Jail where the former prime minister was presented in the courtroom. Bushra Bibi also arrived at Adiala Jail for the hearing of the case.

At the outset of the hearing, Bushra Bibi's lawyer Arshad Tabrez, and others requested a postponement of the hearing due to personal commitments.

Due to the absence of the lawyers, the statement of the prosecution’s witness could also not be recorded.

The court, therefore, adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case until December 30 without any further proceedings.

Earlier this month, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were indicted in the Toshakhana-II case.

It may be noted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was previously investigating the case. But, after amendments to the NAB law, the case was transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). In September 2024, the FIA submitted the case to the court after conducting the necessary investigations.

