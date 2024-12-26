Minorities safe in Pakistan, enjoy full freedom: Mishal Malik

Condemns atrocities against minorities in India

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Hurriyat leader Mishal Malik has said minority communities are safe in Pakistan, whereas in India minorities are being targeted and persecuted.

Addressing a ceremony, the Hurriyat leader, Mishal Malik, said minorities are serving in every field in Pakistan and enjoying full freedom in every walk of life.

“Quaid-e-Azam made great struggle for the creation of Pakistan. We should value this country, which was achieved after great sacrifices.

“In India, minorities are not safe. Every religion gives lesson of peace and love.

“India is targeting the people of Held Kashmir and the world community should take notice of Indian atrocities in the valley,” the Hurriyat leader said.

