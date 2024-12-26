Gandapur lauds security forces for successful operation against terrorists in S Waziristan

Says nation is united against enemies of Pakistan

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has lauded the security forces for a successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in general area Sararogha of South Waziristan district.

In the operation, 13 perpetrators were sent to hell. The KP chief minister said the people of Pakistan are standing with the security forces in their efforts to eliminate militants.

Paying tribute to security forces, Ali Amin Gandapur said the nation is united against the enemies of Pakistan, and with the support of the people of Pakistan, terrorists will be defeated.

The killed militants remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and killing of innocent civilians.

