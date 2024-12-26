Two die, four suffer injuries in Ferozewala accident

Car driver fled after hitting the labourers on a road

Updated On: Thu, 26 Dec 2024 10:33:08 PKT

FEROZEWALA (Dunya News) – Two people perished and four sustained serious injuries when a recklessly-driven car hit a group of people standing roadside at Dosako Chowk here on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to rescue teams and police, some labourers of a private factory were standing roadside and planning to go to a nearby restaurant when they met the tragic accident.

On information, rescue teams scrambled to the accident site and shifted to the dead and the injured to hospital.

Initial investigation suggests that the accident was the outcome of reckless-driving. Police have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the driver who fled the scene after the incident.

Police said the injured were admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

