ATC issues notices to two fugitives in GHQ attack case

ATC ordered the accused to appear in court by January 24

Wed, 25 Dec 2024 17:40:33 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has issued notices to two fugitives, Shaheer Sikandar and Muhammad Asim, in the GHQ attack case.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah ordered the accused to appear in court by January 24. Failure to comply would result in the accused being declared absconders.

Prosecutor Syed Zaheer Shah stated that if the accused were declared absconders, the process of confiscating their properties would also commence.