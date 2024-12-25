ATC issues notices for two fugitives in GHQ attack case
Pakistan
ATC ordered the accused to appear in court by January 24
RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has issued notices for two fugitives, Shaheer Sikandar and Muhammad Asim, in the GHQ attack case.
ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah ordered the accused to appear in court by January 24. Failure to comply would result in the accused being declared absconders.
Prosecutor Syed Zaheer Shah stated that if the accused were declared absconders, the process of confiscating their properties would also commence.