Happy birthday: Nawaz Sharif turns 75

Pakistan Pakistan Happy birthday: Nawaz Sharif turns 75

Nawaz was born in Lahore on December 25, 1949 in a Kashmiri family

Follow on Published On: Wed, 25 Dec 2024 10:24:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif turned 75 on Wednesday.

Belonging to a Kashmiri family, he was born on December 25, 1949, in Lahore. He studied at the Government College University and at the Punjab University Law College before venturing into politics in the late 1970s.

The president of his own faction of Muslim League, Nawaz has had the distinction of serving as the prime minister of Pakistan three times.

He began his political career in 1981 as the finance minister of the Punjab. Later, he served as the chief minister of Punjab from 1985 to 1990, and as prime minister from 1990 to 1993, 1997 to 1999, and for a third term from 2013 to 2017.

One of his achievements is making Pakistan world's seventh nuclear power by conducting tests on May 28, 1998, in response to India's nuclear tests. Despite serving as prime minister three times, Nawaz never completed a full constitutional term in office.