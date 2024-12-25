Pakistani Christians celebrate Xmas with religious zeal

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Like the rest of the world, Christians in Pakistan have been celebrating Christmas on Wednesday with religious zeal amid strict security.

In Lahore, celebrations started with mass in churches where people prayed for the prosperity and peace of Pakistan.

Across Punjab, more than 2,900 churches have been illuminated. Worship began at midnight and a large number of people thronged churches.

A prayer ceremony was organised at St. Patrick's Church in Karachi, which was attended by a large number of people from the Christian community.

In Hyderabad, a prayer service was held late at night at St. Francis Church. A large of women, children, and youth participated in the worship, praying for the prosperity and safety of the country and the nation. Later sweets were distributed among the worshippers.

In Faisalabad, women and children went shopping for Christmas, while in Gujranwala's Christmas market, the community enjoyed discounts of up to 20%.

In Quetta, bakeries and cake shops are buzzing with specially designed cakes for Christmas. The Christian community in Lahore is also excited to celebrate the occasion. Prayer ceremonies are being held at churches in Sargodha, while cakes were cut in the churches of Sukkur to mark the joy of Christmas.

Like the rest of the country, churches and homes in Peshawar have been beautifully decorated for Christmas, and the Christian community has adorned their homes with Christmas trees.

SECURITY

Meanwhile, the Punjab police announced that 30,000 officers and personnel have been deployed for the security of churches. In Lahore, more than 600 churches will be guarded by more than 5,000 personnel. Female police officers will also be present for checking women.

Surveillance will also be conducted with the help of cameras from the Safe City Authority. Commandos and snipers will be stationed at sensitive churches and other locations. CTD (Counter-Terrorism Department) and Special Branch teams have been deployed to tackle any troublemakers.

In his message, Punjab police chief Dr. Usman Anwar stated that the police will remain on high alert during Christmas, ensuring the promotion of interfaith harmony during the celebrations.

GREETINGS

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended heartfelt greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Christmas.

The president said: "on the joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartfelt greetings to our Christian brothers and sisters in Pakistan and around the world."

The prime minister conveyed his "warmest greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Christmas."