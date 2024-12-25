Three killed in road accident on motorway near Hakla Interchange
Pakistan
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.
RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed in a tragic road accident on motorway near Rawalpindi on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred on the motorway near Hakla Interchange where a car turned turtle due to over-speeding, killing three persons on the spot.
