148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The nation is celebrating 148th birth anniversary of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today (Monday) with renewed commitment to work hard for realisation of the ideals he envisioned for Pakistan.

The day will dawn with gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals while change of guards ceremony will will be held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi. He served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan s independence on 14 August 1947.

Quaid-e-Azam, literally ‘the great leader’, heroically fought for the right to self-determination for Muslims of the subcontinent. His leadership, advocacy and faith led to the creation of what was deemed impossible at the time, Pakistan.

Special programmes are scheduled to be held across the country to shed light on the Quaid’s struggle for creation of Pakistan and to highlight his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline. It is a public holiday and national flag will be hoisted atop all public and private buildings.

Quran Khwani will be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi. A large-number of people from all walks of life will visit the tomb to pay tribute for the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

Public and private organizations and educational institutions will hold functions to highlight different aspects of the life of Quaid-e-Azam.

