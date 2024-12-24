Jinnah envisioned Balochistan as pivotal to Pakistan

Quaid-e-Azam spent final days at Ziarat Residency

LAHORE (Web Desk) - During the British colonial era, Balochistan was administered as a Chief Commissioner’s Province, a status that denied it the democratic representation and privileges afforded to fully-fledged provinces like Punjab or Bengal.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, both as a lawyer and a political leader, recognised the strategic and political importance of Balochistan. He consistently raised the issue of its unequal status in forums like the Indian Legislative Assembly and the All-India Muslim League.

Jinnah demanded reforms that would bring Balochistan on a par with other provinces, emphasising political representation and administrative autonomy.

The Government of India Act 1935 introduced limited reforms but failed to address the core issues. At that time, Balochistan still lacked a provincial assembly. Jinnah criticised this disparity and called for greater autonomy for the region.

In 1939, encouraged by Jinnah, Qazi Muhammad Isa founded the Balochistan Muslim League, marking the beginning of organised political activities in the region in support of the Pakistan Movement.

The Quaid-e-Azam also established strong relations with influential tribal leaders such as the Khan of Kalat and the Nawabs of Lasbela and Makran. Through his diplomatic efforts, he convinced them to support the Pakistan Movement, highlighting the benefits of joining a state that respected Islamic values and local autonomy.

Jinnah anticipated a framework where Balochistan would enjoy equal opportunities while preserving its tribal system and cultural identity. He consistently advocated for Balochistan’s full provincial status, ensuring it received a fair share of representation and development.

By 1947, thanks to Jinnah’s relentless diplomatic efforts and political advocacy, the Shahi Jirga and the Quetta Municipality overwhelmingly voted in favour of joining Pakistan. This decision cemented Balochistan’s place in the newly-formed state of Pakistan, laying the groundwork for its eventual recognition as a full-fledged province.

In 1945, Quaid-e-Azam visited the Government Pilot Secondary School in Mastung, where he planted a tree that has since grown into a towering symbol of his connection with the region.

On July 3, 1943, during the third annual session of the Balochistan Muslim League, chaired by Qazi Muhammad Isa, Jinnah participated as the guest of honour. The event marked a significant moment in the region’s support for Pakistan.

Quaid-e-Azam spent his final days at the Ziarat Residency in Balochistan, underscoring his profound association with the province and his unwavering commitment to its integration into Pakistan.