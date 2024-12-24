Every issue is solved through talks, says Sharjeel Memon

Congratulates PTI for taking this step, saying, “Better late than never”

Updated On: Tue, 24 Dec 2024 18:01:38 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finally embraced dialogue, emphasising that every issue can be resolved through negotiations.

Speaking to media in Karachi, Memon appreciated the positive discussion with the opposition, highlighting that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has consistently advocated for resolving the conflicts through dialogue.

He congratulated the PTI for taking this step, saying, “Better late than never.”

However, he stressed accountability for those involved in May 9 violence, adding that incidents of vandalising state institutions cannot go unpunished.

Referring to the attacks on military installations, Memon noted that cases involving such incidents fall under military courts as per law. He reiterated the PPP’s stance against trying political leaders in military courts unless terrorism is involved.

