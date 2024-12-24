No compromise on nuclear programme, PM Shehbaz reacts to US sanctions

Says nefarious conspiracies against Pakistan will not succeed

Updated On: Tue, 24 Dec 2024 13:47:13 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised on Tuesday that there will be no compromise on the Pakistan’s nuclear programme and called the US sanctions “unjustified”.

He made the statement while addressing a meeting of the federal cabinet days after the US imposed sanctions on four Pakistani firms, including National Defence Complext, for their alleged contribution to the South Asian country’s long-range missile programme.

“The nuclear program belongs to 240 million people of Pakistan, and it is dear to all of us.” He assured that nefarious conspiracies against Pakistan will not succeed.

“Pakistan's defense system is not for aggression, but is meant for our defence,” he highlighted.

The premier also talked about the recent political dialogue between the government and opposition committees. He said negotiations should be held while keeping in mind the national interests, adding that such developments would promote national unity. He said the next round of talks will be held on January 2.

PM Shehbaz Sharif resolved to eradicate the terrorism in the country, adding that incidents of terrorism have occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He said efforts are being made in collaboration with provinces to tackle the menace of terrorism.

Pakistan shrugs off US sanctions on missile programme

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said “unnecessary” US sanctions on missile programme will not affect Pakistan's defence or its decisions.

She clearly stated that Pakistan's security decisions will be made by the Pakistani nation and no external pressure will influence them. She termed the US sanctions imposed unnecessary and unjust, adding that these actions could not weaken Pakistan's defence position.

She recalled that Pakistan has faced various sanctions in the past but has always focused on its security. The US has no reason to be concerned about the missile program of the country, she added.

Baloch highlighted that it was India which started the arms race in the region. She urged the sorld powers should take strict measures against India to stop it.

