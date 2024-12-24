US sanctions not to deter Pakistan from decisions on country's defense: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Foreign Office has stated that the US sanctions on missile programme will not affect Pakistan's defense or decisions on its security.

In a firm message to the United States, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized that the “decisions regarding Pakistan's security will be made by the Pakistani nation, and no external pressure will be allowed to influence them.”

She described the US sanctions as “unnecessary and unjust,” adding that these actions cannot weaken Pakistan's stance on its defense.

Ms Baloch said that Pakistan had in the past faced sanctions, “but security of the country has been its top priority, and will continue to do so in the future.”

“Pakistan's missile programme does not pose any threat to the United States,” she added.

Regarding the arms race in the region, she pointed out that it was India that initiated the missile systems and nuclear technology race. She urged world powers to take stringent measures against India to help curb this competition.

In response to the European Union's concerns about trial of civilians in military courts, Ms Baloch said that Pakistan's constitution and courts are fully capable of addressing internal matters.

“The Pakistani nation knows how to resolve its internal issues and does not require external intervention in this regard,” the spokesperson concluded.

The United States recently announced sanctions on four Pakistani firms involved in the production of long-range ballistic missiles.