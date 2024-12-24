PMD forecasts cold and dry weather in most parts of country

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While very cold weather is likely in hilly areas during morning and night hours.

Frost is likely to occur at a few places in Islamabad, Potohar region and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours. Smog and fog (in patches) is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during morning andnight hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas. However, light rain/drizzle was recorded at a few places in northeast Punjab while light snow was recorded at a few places in Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Monday where temperature fell up to -9 degrees Celsius.

