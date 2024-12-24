PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz to chair federal cabinet meeting today

The meeting would assess the country's economic and political situation.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 24 Dec 2024 05:45:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Tuesday) to discuss economic and political situation in the country.

The prime minister will preside over the meeting which will be held at the Prime Minister’s Office.

According to sources, the cabinet will approve proposals of second round of rightsizing the departments and ministries. Five ministries have been selected for rightsizing in the second phase.

The five ministries that have been selected for phase-2 are the Board of Investment, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Ministry of Housing and Construction and Ministry of Science and Technology. Sources informed that approval of the recommendations will eliminate thousands of vacancies.

Furthermore, with the approval of the recommendations of the second phase, dozens of institutions will also be closed.

