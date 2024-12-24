Man, son killed as car plunges into canal in Mandi Bahauddin

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) – A man and his son were killed when then car they were traveling in plunged into canal in Mandi Bahauddin on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Haria Head in Mandi Bahauddin where a car skidded off the road and fell into canal, killing both father and son on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to police, the deceased were residents of Hafizabad and were going to attend a marriage ceremony.

Police also informed that the dead bodies were later handed to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

