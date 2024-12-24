'Paigham-e-Pakistan' activities held from Dec 14 to 20

‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ seminars were held in several parts of the country

Updated On: Tue, 24 Dec 2024 10:51:15 PKT

(Web Desk) - Former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Pir Ali Raza Bukhari presented book ‘Message of Pakistan’ to Marco Marchetti, a leading expert on Pakistan-Italy cooperation, in Islamabad.

‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ seminars were held in South Waziristan, Chaman, Peshawar, Sukkur, and Umarkot.

A seminar on anti-narcotics, minority rights and ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ was held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Umarkot.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Chairman Ruit-e-Hilal Committee, held ‘Message of Peace Conference’ at Peshawar Press Club.

A ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ conference was held at Jamia Ashrafia, Sukkur.

Four seminars on youth reforms were organised at University of Haripur, Presbyterian Church Taxila, University of Engineering Technology, Mardan and Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan.

A seminar on ‘Skill Development of Youth and Role of Social Media in Challenges of 5th Generation War’ was held at College of International Skill Development, Lahore.

A seminar on ‘Role of schools in promoting religious values and interfaith harmony’ was held at Diamar Etihad Student Council, Islamabad.

A youth convention was organised at GB Youth Assembly, Gilgit to highlight the 'Role of Youth in Nation Building'

A youth engagement seminar on solidarity and harmony in GB was held at Alhamra on December 17.

A seminar on ‘Youth Engagement for National Unity’ was held at the University of Swabi on December 17.

‘Girls of Pakistan Conference: Women as Ambassadors of Peace’ was held at Women University, Swabi on December 18.

A two-day national conference on ‘resisting extremism by the youth’ was held at the Department of Criminology, University of Peshawar, on December 19-20.