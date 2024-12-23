Earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

Earthquake measured 4.2 on the Richter scale

Published On: Mon, 23 Dec 2024 17:05:56 PKT

SWAT (Dunya News) – Tremors were felt in Swat and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake measured 4.2 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 165 kilometers. The epicenter was located in the border region of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

Fearing the tremors, people recited the Kalima Tayyiba and rushed out of their homes.

Fortunately, no loss of life or property has been reported.

