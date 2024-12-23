Terrorist killed in joint operation by CTD, police in Lakki Marwat

Two of the militants managed to fled from the scene

LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) – A terrorist was killed in a joint operation launched by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police in an area of Lakki Marwat.

CTD officials said the intelligence-based operation was conducted in Shagai area in limits of Gambila police station.

During an exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed while two others managed to escape. The security officials recovered weapons during the operation.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Asif Ali, who was a local militant commander and a close associate of most-wanted terrorist Inamullah alias Lamba.

Authorities said the terrorists were planning to launch an attack against security forces and police, adding that two terrorists – Inamullah and Wilayat – fled during the operation.

