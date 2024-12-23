In-focus

Naqvi pushes for timely completion of projects

Naqvi pushes for timely completion of projects

Pakistan

The minister visited the F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange and Serena Chowk Interchange

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi on Monday directed relevant departments to expedite work on the projects nearing completion.

The minister visited the F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange and Serena Chowk Interchange where he reviewed the progress of ongoing projects.

Speaking at the occasion, Naqvi said the F-8 Exchange Chowk underpass will be opened for traffic on Dec 24 whereas Serena Chowk Interchange will be inaugurated in Jan 2025.

The minister also asked the authorities to ensure safety of trees during construction of the projects.
 

Related Topics
National
Politics
Mohsin Naqvi
Pakistan Politics



Related News