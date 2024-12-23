Naqvi pushes for timely completion of projects

Pakistan Pakistan Naqvi pushes for timely completion of projects

The minister visited the F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange and Serena Chowk Interchange

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 23 Dec 2024 12:57:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi on Monday directed relevant departments to expedite work on the projects nearing completion.

The minister visited the F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange and Serena Chowk Interchange where he reviewed the progress of ongoing projects.

Speaking at the occasion, Naqvi said the F-8 Exchange Chowk underpass will be opened for traffic on Dec 24 whereas Serena Chowk Interchange will be inaugurated in Jan 2025.

The minister also asked the authorities to ensure safety of trees during construction of the projects.

