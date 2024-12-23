Islamabad High Court halts election tribunal proceedings for NA-46

Pakistan Pakistan Islamabad High Court halts election tribunal proceedings for NA-46

IHC restricted the Election Tribunal from further action

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 23 Dec 2024 11:46:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered a stay on the Election Tribunal’s proceedings related to NA-46.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC presided over a hearing on a petition filed by PTI candidate Amir Mughal, represented by lawyer Faisal Fareed Chaudhry.

The court issued a stay order, restricting the Election Tribunal from further action concerning Amir Mughal’s election petition.

Notices were also issued to the parties involved, seeking their responses. The Registrar’s Office will schedule the next hearing.

The NA-46 seat is currently held by PML-N candidate Anjum Aqeel Khan. PTI’s Amir Mughal has challenged the appointment of a new Election Tribunal.

Following the court’s directive, the tribunal cannot proceed with cases related to Islamabad’s three constituencies.

It is notable that Justice (R) Abdul Shakoor Paracha has been hearing appeals against alleged irregularities in these constituencies.

The tribunal had scheduled hearings for all three Islamabad constituencies, including NA-46, for December 24.

Previously, the IHC had also issued orders to halt the Election Tribunal’s proceedings for constituencies NA-47 and NA-48 in Islamabad.