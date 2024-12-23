Nine injured as coach overturns in Manawala

MANAWALA (Dunya News) – At least nine person sustained injuries when a passenger coach overturned in Manawala, a city in Sheikhupura District of Punjab province, in the wee hours of Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Sacha Sauda Road where a passenger coach turned turtle due to over speeding, as a result at least nine persons were wounded.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

