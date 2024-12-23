Two killed, two injured in road accidents in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least two person lost their lives and two other sustained injuries in separated road accidents in Karachi on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred near Aisha Manzil where a speeding bus hit a motorcycle, killing a woman on the spot and critically injuring her husband.

Angry residents gathered at the accident cite and torched the bus while its driver managed to escape from the scene. Police and rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The second accident occurred Abul Hasan Isphahani Road where where a bus collided with a motorcycle, killing a man on the spot and injuring another. The deceased was identified as Yaqoob.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

