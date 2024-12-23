CM Murad reviews construction work at Malir Expressway

Pakistan Pakistan CM Murad reviews construction work at Malir Expressway

CM also ordered the authorities to establish a security check post at the Malir Expressway.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 23 Dec 2024 04:49:49 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visited 15-kilometre portion of the Malir Expressway from Jam Sadiq Bridge to Shah Faisal Colony, Dunya News reported.

According to details, Murad Ali Shah directed the authorities to complete the first 15-kilometre portion of the Malir Expressway from Jam Sadiq Bridge to Shah Faisal Colony by the end of this month.

Murad Ali Shah also directed the authorities to remove encroachments from Shah Faisal Intersection to the Airport. It is pertinent to mention here that after completion to construction work, the journey from Shah Faisal Intersection to Jinnah Terminal will take just 15 minutes.

The chief minister also ordered the authorities to establish a security check post at the Malir Expressway.

