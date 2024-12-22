PTI protests disrupt economy, fuel misinformation campaign

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Political protests are a common part of any democracy but the recent PTI-led protests in Pakistan have caused severe damage to both the economy and the country's international reputation.

The protests, particularly the sit-ins and rallies held by PTI after Imran Khan’s removal, disrupted daily life and caused significant harm to economic stability.

The financial impact of these protests has been enormous. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb reported that the country was losing Rs190 billion every day due to the disruptions caused by PTI rallies.

Businesses were forced to close, exports dropped, and foreign direct investment was affected. The State Bank of Pakistan highlighted how political instability, with inconsistent policies and weak governance, is worsening the country's economic situation.

All political parties need to think about the larger impact on the nation and put Pakistan's future ahead of short-term political goals. Stability and cooperation are key for overcoming the current challenges.

In addition to the economic loss, PTI's protests led to a spread of misinformation. Through social media, PTI activists shared false claims about deaths during the protests, using AI-generated images and old videos to mislead the public.

