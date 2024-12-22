PTI wants power with US backing: Khawaja Asif

He was speaking to media in London on Sunday

LONDON (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to take reins of the government with the backing of United States.

He criticized the PTI founder for having previously adopted an "Absolutely Not" stance against the US and now seeking to gain power using the US support.

Khawaja Asif said that the attacks on May 9 were pre-planned.

He stated that the attacks targeted sensitive installations and they all were trained people.

He explained that the issue was of national importance and required immediate decisions, but the judiciary was the biggest obstacle in making those decisions.

Khawaja Asif also pointed out that the Pakistan's armed forces were challenged on May 9 but not by India.

He added that no country had ever faced such a challenge to its defence.

The defence minister further clarified that videos of the 25 individuals sentenced by military courts clearly identified them, with their faces and voices visible in the footage, and it was on this basis that they were convicted.

Regarding the Panama case, Khawaja Asif called the judiciary's decision shameful and claimed that General Bajwa and others had been working on a plan to remove Nawaz Sharif from power.

The minister accused the establishment of bringing Imran Khan to power.

“PTI founder was the product of establishment,” he said.