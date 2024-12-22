Three killed, five injured in accidents

The injured were admitted to hospital

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Three persons perished and five sustained injuries in separate accidents in different parts of the country, Dunya News reported on Saturday night.

In Muslim Bagh, two persons were killed and two injured in a collision between a truck and a car.

The accident took place due to reckless driving and violation of traffic rules. On information, police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and the injured to hospital.

In Bahawalnagar, a recklessly-driven motorcycle-rickshaw hit a motorcycle and injured three persons riding the bike.

On information, rescuers rushed the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. In Lahore Kahna area, a man was hit to death by a car when he was crossing a road.

He belonged to Narowal and a doctor by profession. On information, police and rescue teams reached the spot and started investigation after shifting the dead body to hospital.

