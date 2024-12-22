Lahore tops list of world's most polluted cities

Average Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 266 (very unhealthy)

Sun, 22 Dec 2024 04:26:47 PKT

LAHORE (Web desk) – The city topped the list of top ten most polluted cities in the world, with average Air Quality Index (AQI) 266, very unhealthy, and highest 500 on Saturday.

Data collected from IQAir revealed that the PM2.5 concentration in the city was 38.2 times the World Health Organisation annual PM2.5 guideline value.

As per the data, Lahore was on top of the world’s top ten most polluted cities while Dhaka, Bangladesh was second with an AQI of 238 and Hanoi, Vietnam was third with an AQI of 238.

Rest of the top ten most polluted cities included Delhi, India (214), Accra, Ghana (187), Chongqing, China (182), Cairo, Egypt (176), Kuwait City, Kuwait (160), Wuhan, China (159) and Krasnoyarsk, Russia (158).

The most polluted localities of the city included Polo Ground Cantt (555), Burki Road (414), DHA phase V (380), Tufail Road near Rahat Bakery (374), Mini Market Gulberg (364), Askari 10 (356), Valancia Town (356), Hiking & Mountaineering Club GCU (354), US Consulate (334) and Thokar (302).