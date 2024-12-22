Police, Levies being fortified on modern lines: Sarfraz Bugti

Says President Asif Ali Zardari has appreciated people-friendly steps of the government

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said police and Levies are being upgraded and fortified on modern lines to restore and ensure peace in the province, Dunya News reported here on Saturday night.

The CM said communications with security forces are being made effective, adding President Asif Ali Zardari has appreciated the pro-friendly policies of the provincial government.

Sarfraz Bugti said the president praised the provincial government for providing the masses of the province with relief and said the PPP gave full autonomy to the provinces with the passage of 8th Amendment.

Quoting Asif Ali Zardari, the Balochistan CM said the PPP in its tenure gave employments to 5,000 people from grade 14 to 17.

He said President Asif Ali Zardari said efforts to provide relief and launch welfare projects in the province will continue and the problem of water shortage in Quetta will be resolved on priority.

He said the president believes that Balochistan resides near his heart and the continuity of welfare projects will be held and water problem will be resolved permanently.