16 soldiers martyred, eight terrorists killed in South Waziristan gunfight

Pakistan Pakistan 16 soldiers martyred, eight terrorists killed in South Waziristan gunfight

'Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism'

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 21 Dec 2024 22:59:16 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Sixteen soldiers were martyred after terrorists attempted to attack security forces check post in general area Makeen, South Waziristan District, said military’s media wing on Saturday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the attempt was made by a group of terrorists on night between 20 and 21 December 2024.

The attempt was effectively thwarted by own troops and in ensuing fire exchange, eight terrorists were killed.

However, during intense fire exchange, sixteen brave soldiers, having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of the heinous act will be brought to justice.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” said ISPR.

Read Also: High-value target among seven terrorists killed in Tank IBO

Earlier in the day, security forces killed four terrorists while foiling an infiltration attempt of a group of militants through Pakistan-Afghan border in the general area Rajgal Khyber District on Friday night.

ISPR said, “On the night of 19/20 December, movement of a group of Khwarij, trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in the general area Rajgal, Khyber District”.

Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, four terrorists were sent to hell, it added.

However, during the intense fire exchange, one brave son of the soil, Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan”, read the press release said.