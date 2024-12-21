Which will be the shortest day and longest night of 2024?

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 21 Dec 2024 19:18:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Sunday - December 22 - will be the shortest day of the outgoing year 2024 while the night between Saturday and Sunday would be the longest night of the year for all regions in the Northern Hemisphere, including Pakistan.

According to the meteorological department, the sun would rise 07:06am while it would set at 05:14pm – getting a huge time of 10 hours and eight minutes.

The span of the night would be 13 hours and 52 minutes. Also, with every passing day, the duration of night would reduce and that of morning would increase.

Experts opine this happens because the earth is tilted 23.5 degrees on its axis. Due to this inclination, there is an occasion during the rotation of the sun (in orbit) when one hemisphere of the earth is most inclined towards the sun while the other part is inclined in the opposite direction.

There are two solstices every year: one in December and the other in June. The December solstice marks the shortest day north of the equator and the longest day in the south.

