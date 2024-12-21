Four terrorists killed as infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border thwarted

Pakistan has consistently been asking Afghan gov to ensure effective border management

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed four terrorists while foiling an infiltration attempt of a group of militants through Pakistan-Afghan border in the general area Rajgal Khyber District on Friday night.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “On the night of 19/20 December, movement of a group of Khwarij, trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in the general area Rajgal, Khyber District”.

Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, four terrorists were sent to hell, it added.

However, during the intense fire exchange, one brave son of the soil, Sepoy Amir Sohail Afridi, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan”, read the press release said.

“Security forces of Pakistan remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.

