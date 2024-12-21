Request for winter camps in private schools rejected

Request for winter camps in private schools rejected

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The request by private schools to organize winter camps during the unofficial holidays has been denied.

Private school owners had sought permission to hold winter camps in light of the unscheduled holidays.

However, Secretary of School Education Khalid Nazir Wattoo informed the relevant authorities about the decision.

He stated that strict action would be taken against schools that conducted forced classes during holidays. No district across the province would be allowed to hold winter camps.

The Secretary further emphasised that winter vacations provided students with much-needed mental relaxation. Teachers may cover the syllabus through additional classes once the holidays are over.